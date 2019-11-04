Apple commits $2.5B to help California’s vets, disabled homeless afford housing

A newly displaced homeless camp is seen while Los Angeles Police officers guard a Harbor Freeway ramp during the visit of President Donald Trump in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Trump began a California visit on Tuesday, saying he will do “something” about homelessness but offering no specifics beyond the mention of creating a task force. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

CALIFORNIA (CNN/WFLA) — Apple is donating $2.5 billion to help fight California’s housing crisis.

The tech giant announced the plan Monday which is aimed at extremely low income veterans and disabled, formerly homeless, individuals in the San Jose area.

Apple says costs for renters and potential home buyers are skyrocketing and the availability of affordable housing is failing to keep pace with the region’s growth.

CEO Tim Cook says Apple has long called the Silicon Valley area ‘home,’ and says he wants the company to make sure the area stays a vibrant place where people can live, have a family, and contribute to the community.

