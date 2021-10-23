Apparent human remains found in forest preserve where United Airlines executive went missing

LEMONT, Ill. (WGN) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of apparent human remains found by workers Friday morning at the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve.

The remains were discovered south of the youth group campground and cannot be visually identified. The DuPage County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

Police are working to determine if the remains belong to missing United Airlines executive Jacob Cefolia.

On Aug. 8, 2020, Cefolia’s vehicle was found parked outside of Waterfall Glen in August 2020. He was never found despite an extensive search.

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County will lead the death investigation.