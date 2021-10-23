Apparent human remains found in forest preserve where United Airlines executive went missing

National

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LEMONT, Ill. (WGN) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of apparent human remains found by workers Friday morning at the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve.

The remains were discovered south of the youth group campground and cannot be visually identified. The DuPage County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

Police are working to determine if the remains belong to missing United Airlines executive Jacob Cefolia.

Jacob Cefolia

On Aug. 8, 2020, Cefolia’s vehicle was found parked outside of Waterfall Glen in August 2020. He was never found despite an extensive search.

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County will lead the death investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss