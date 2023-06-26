TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A janitor working at an upstate New York university allegedly shut off a super-cold freezer destroying decades of scientific work because he was “annoyed.”

The janitor, who worked at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute lab in Troy, New York was reportedly annoyed by a continuous beeping sound. The janitor allegedly flipped a switch on the freezer that killed the noise. However, that switch also shut off the storage freezer that contained years of research.

The worker, who shut off the circuit breaker in Sept. 2020, cost the lab over $1 million in damages. The university is now seeking $1 million in damages in a lawsuit against the third-party cleaning service charges.

The lab’s attorney, Michael Ginsberg said he wiped out 25 years of research all due to negligence.

The freezer had allegedly held cell structures, samples and other elements. Those elements were being stored at minus 112 degrees Fahrenheit.

When the freezer was shut off, the temperature rose to minus 25.6 degrees, damaging the material, the lawsuit claimed.