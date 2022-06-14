"This is the only thing I can do to make the point that mass killings by people armed with guns have to stop," said Kim Sill, owner of Shelter Hope Pet Shop.

(NBC News) — If you want to adopt a dog or cat from this Southern California animal shelter, you have to be 25, prove you can provide a pet with a good home — and support gun restrictions.

Membership in the NRA is a deal breaker, said Shelter Hope Pet Shop owner Kim Sill.

“We do not support those who believe that the 2nd amendment gives them the right to buy assault weapons,” Sill wrote on a website for the shelter in Thousand Oaks, California, about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles. “If your beliefs are not in line with ours, we will not adopt a pet to you.”’

Sill added, “If you lie about being a NRA supporter, make no mistake, we will sue you for fraud.”

