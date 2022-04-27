TAMPA (WFLA) – Beginning in May, Anheuser-Busch will be brewing the beloved Ukrainian beer Chernigivske and will sell it on draft in order to provide humanitarian relief for those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine.

Chernigivske will be produced at Anheuser-Busch’s Newark, New Jersey brewery and will be available on draught in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Houston, and Phoenix.

All of the profits will go to the CARE® Ukraine Crisis Fund. As part of this global initiative, AB InBev will donate a minimum of $5 million to humanitarian aid organizations in the region, including the CARE® Ukraine Crisis Fund.

Chernigivske, which is part of AB InBev’s global portfolio of brands, is named after the city Chernihiv and has been brewed in Ukraine since 1988.

So far, Anheuser-Busch has provided critical assistance to its 1,800 employees and their families in Ukraine, the donation of two million cans of emergency drinking water, and partnerships with other companies and non-profits providing food, blankets, and medical supplies to Ukraine and surrounding refugee relief areas.