Andrew Cuomo stripped of Emmy in response to sexual harassment allegations

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a coronavirus briefing at Northwell Feinstein Institute For Medical Research in Manhasset, New York on May 6, 2020. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY (WFLA) — Andrew Cuomo will now be losing his International Emmy Founders Award, following an announcement from the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 

The International Academy awarded Cuomo the award in November 2020 for his 111 daily COVID-19 briefings, saying he effectively crafted narratives of success and failure through them.

However, the academy has now reversed its decision following the sexual harassment allegations made against the former governor, who resigned from office as a result of the scandal.

The International Academy said it will now remove his “name and any reference to his receiving the award” from its materials from here on out.

Cuomo still denies the allegations.

