American woman held after airport staff find baby in her bag

CNN Newsource



MANILA (WFLA/CNN) – A woman is in custody in the Philipines after she allegedly tried to fly out of the country with a baby in her carry-on luggage.

Local authorities say the woman is an American and that the baby was just 6-days-old.

Immigration officials in the Philippines say the woman appeared to be traveling alone and only presented her personal passport.

But when staff inspected her oversized carry-on suitcase, they found the child inside.

The woman reportedly claimed to be the child’s aunt, but did not have any evidence that they were related.

National anti-human trafficking investigators are now handling the case.

