Live Now
Hillsborough County officials unanimously approve curfew, stay at home orders

American stranded in Cuba as COVID-19 travel problems continue to climb for U.S. citizens abroad

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Steve Rupert is the owner of Cuba Travel Adventure and has been taking groups of tourists to that country for many years. Last week, however, all of his scheduled groups canceled their trips because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Rupert went to Havana anyway.

“I needed to go down there and pay my employees,” said Rupert. “I have many people who work for me in Cuba and they are going to starve if I don’t give them some money.”

While in Havana, he met up with an old friend.

Mark Fitzpatrick is an American who travels the world. He had flown to Cuba from Spain.

“I guess because he was tired of being in lock down in Spain. So when he got there, for a couple of days everything was fine and then on Friday, we hear the announcement that all foreigners are going to have to leave the country,” said Rupert.

For the first few days, everything seemed fine.

“While I was down there, I noticed it was life as normal. All the restaurants were open, the bars were open, it was like every other day,” Rupert said.

Then the Cuban government decided all foreigners had to leave.

Rupert was able to book a flight out of the country.

“I was the last one on. That flight was absolutely full and there were no flights after that,” he said.

Fitzpatrick decided to stay and it soon became a problem.

“Well, the government said that people who stay in private houses can’t stay there anymore, especially when they find out he’s just come from Spain, which is a hot spot,” Rupert said.

Now he is concerned about his friend’s safety.

“He got trapped. He was dodging the police for several days and he was staying with a friend of mine, Javier, and the police came over there and said you are going to have to quarantine in this hotel,” Rupert said.

He’s now lost contact with Fitzpatrick and is hopeful that somehow he was able to make it out of the country, but with limited communication, Rupert has not been able to confirm where his friend might be.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

students across Hillsborough County are receiving school supplies thanks to the Hillsborough Education Foundation

Thumbnail for the video titled "students across Hillsborough County are receiving school supplies thanks to the Hillsborough Education Foundation"

Small businesses in Tampa Bay look to stimulus bill to survive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small businesses in Tampa Bay look to stimulus bill to survive"

American stranded in Cuba as COVID-19 problems continue to climb for U.S. citizens abroad

Thumbnail for the video titled "American stranded in Cuba as COVID-19 problems continue to climb for U.S. citizens abroad"

Supply chain to feed kids in need stalls as grocery chains struggle to keep food on shelves

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supply chain to feed kids in need stalls as grocery chains struggle to keep food on shelves"

'Bear hunt' helps children get out of the house during coronavirus quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Bear hunt' helps children get out of the house during coronavirus quarantine"

Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Hurricanes and Tropical Storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Hurricanes and Tropical Storms"

Weather Break: Why Tampa Bay is the Lightning Capital!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Break: Why Tampa Bay is the Lightning Capital!"

Brevard Zoo is taking care of abandoned black bear cub

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brevard Zoo is taking care of abandoned black bear cub"

Governor DeSantis press conference 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor DeSantis press conference 3/25"

Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus"

Tampa officer tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa officer tests positive for coronavirus"

Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss