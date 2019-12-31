American Girl’s ‘girl of the year’ is 1st doll with disability

(CNN) – The latest American Girl doll is a surfer girl—and the first American Girl doll ever with a disability.

Joss Kendrick, a 10-year-old surfer and competitive cheerleader from California, is the 2020 American Girl “doll of the year.”

The president of American Girl told USA Today that Joss has congenital hearing loss.

She was born deaf in her left ear and can hear a little out of her right.

The company has already offered dolls that can be fitted with wheelchairs and crutches, but this is the first to have a disability as part of her story.

