MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WFLA) — A ground crew worker at an Alabama airport was killed on New Year’s Eve in an industrial incident.

The Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama reported that the incident happened Saturday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the worker was killed on a ramp where an American Airlines plane was parked. The incident happened at around 2:20 p.m. CDT, according to preliminary information.

Officials said the victim was an American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines worker. Piedmont Airlines is a subsidiary of the American Airlines Group that operates across the country.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines, said Wade A. Davis, the airport’s executive director. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

All flights were grounded until 8:30 p.m. CDT Saturday when the airport resumed normal operations.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.