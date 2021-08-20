American Airlines extends ban on alcohol sales to cabin passengers until Jan. 18

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – American Airlines confirmed to 8 On Your Side Friday that passengers will have to wait a while longer before they can purchase alcohol in the main cabin.

The airline decided this week to extend its suspension of in-flight alcohol service until Jan. 18, 2022.

“We are doing all we can to help create a safe environment for our crew and customers onboard our aircraft. Early this summer, American extended the suspension of alcohol sales in the Main Cabin through Sept. 13, and will continue to pause alcohol service in the Main Cabin until Jan. 18. This decision does not change our current service levels,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

American Airlines’ extension through Sept. 13 came in late May after more and more “deeply disturbing situations” unfolded on aircrafts with unruly passengers.

The airline initially suspended alcohol service in its main cabin in March 2020. 

For the latest details on American Airlines’ in-flight services and accommodations, visit the airline’s website.

