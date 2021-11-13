AMC Theaters now accepting Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies for online payment

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — AMC Theaters, perhaps the king of all meme stocks, now lets customers pay with Bitcoin.

In a tweet, AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron said Bitcoin won’t be the only cryptocurrency accepted. Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin were all mentioned. Aron added that Dogecoin would be accepted next.

Apple Pay, Google Pay and Paypal are also getting some love. Aron said they already account for 14% of AMC Theater’s total online transactions. However, it was not immediately clear if he was referring to cryptocurrencies, electronic payment systems or both.

Cryptocurrencies, which are essentially a digital representation of tangible money, have grown in popularity recently pushing a number of major companies to allow payment options with widely adopted coins. Customers at some popular Tampa Bay restaurants have even started using it to pay their checks.

Customers can pay with cryptocurrencies online during checkout.

