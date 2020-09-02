AMC reopening 140 more theaters Friday

(CNN) – AMC, the world’s largest movie theater chain, says it will reopen 140 more movie theaters by Friday.

That means that 70 percent of the company’s theaters, or 420 in total, will be open by this holiday weekend as Americans observe Labor Day.

The news comes ahead of the US release of “Tenet,” one of the first big movies to hit theaters since the pandemic struck.

The film’s international debut was last weekend.

Other major theater chains have been opening up as well, while facing the challenge of attracting audiences without any major releases.

AMC first reopened more than 100 theaters in the US on Aug. 20.

