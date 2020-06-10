AMC aims to reopen theaters in July

National

(CNN) – The largest movie theater owner in the world is getting ready to re-open its doors.

AMC theaters say movie fans will be able to see films on the big screen starting next month.

The chain’s locations have been shut down since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Movie theaters are among the businesses hit hard by COVID-19.

Last week AMC released a statement saying they had “substantial doubts about being able to stay afloat.”

The company had a net loss of more than $2 billion during the first quarter.

