Amber Alert issued for Mississippi toddlers

Mississippi authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two toddlers who were reportedly abducted in Copiah County.

Dior Wade, 3, and Zarie Wade, 1, were last seen around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

(Photo: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)

The children are believed to be in the company of 28-year-old Teanna Dixon. Authorities are also looking for 29-year-old Derek Young.

Dior Wade is described as a 3 feet tall African American girl with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, leopard print pants and black boots.

Zarie Wade is a 2 feet tall African American boy with brown eyes and brown hair in twists. He was last seen wearing camo pants, a turquoise shirt and brown shoes.

Dixon is a 5 feet 3 inches tall black woman, weighing 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Young is described as a 6 feet 2 inches tall black male, weighing 148 pounds. He has brown eyes, but his hair color is unknown.

The individuals may be traveling in a 2016 Silver Lincoln MKZ bearing Georgia license plate RTI 3239.

The vehicle was possibly seen traveling north toward Hinds County.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855- 642- 5378.

