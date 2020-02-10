Amber Alert issued for missing Texas children

National

by: KETK

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Texas Dept. of Public Safety

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) An Amber Alert has been issued Monday for two children missing from the Dallas area.

Police are looking for Jordan Rodgers, 7, and Julien Rodgers, 1, who were last seen on Sunday night.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has listed Johnnie Ray Palmore, 33, as a suspect.

Authorities add both children were last seen on the 8000 block of Ferguson Road.

Jorden Rodgers is described as having brown eyes, black hair, 4-feet tall, 60 pounds with long dreadlocks. Julien Rodgers has brown eyes, black hair, 25 pounds and 2-feet tall.

The suspect, Johnnie Ray Palmore, is black with hazel eyes, brown hair, 155 pounds, 5-feet-11-inches tall and was last seen with long, gold dreadlocks.

If you know any information or have seen these children, call police immediately.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

USF Iowa intvw

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF Iowa intvw"

Community holds vigil for safe return of missing mother of three

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community holds vigil for safe return of missing mother of three"

32nd Annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts features over 250 artists

Thumbnail for the video titled "32nd Annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts features over 250 artists"

Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training"

17-year-old shot in eye with BB gun dies from injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "17-year-old shot in eye with BB gun dies from injuries"

Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate President Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate President Trump"

Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump"

ISS Passover and ULA Launch

Thumbnail for the video titled "ISS Passover and ULA Launch"

ULA Atlas V rocket launch

Thumbnail for the video titled "ULA Atlas V rocket launch"

Sea lions make splash at Florida State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sea lions make splash at Florida State Fair"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss