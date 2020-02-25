Amber Alert issued for missing Texas 8-month-old

MESQUITE, Texas — An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a Texas 8-month-old.

Nyla Crockett was last seen just after 11:00 p.m. on Feb. 21 in the 4800 Block of North Galloway Avenue in Mesquite, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a tweet.

The suspect, 30-year-old Chernario Crockett, was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans with black or brown boots. Law enforcement officials have not described the woman’s relationship with the missing child.

Anyone with information should contact the Mesquite Police Department at (972) 216-6241.