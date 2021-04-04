Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old Georgia boy taken by father

Djahziah Matthews

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WFLA) — An Amber Alert was issued for an 8-year-old boy after his father refused to return him to his mother, taking off with both of them in their car, police said.

Djahziah Matthews’ mother told police she is fearful of her son’s safety, revealing the boy’s father recently made comments about killing the child and himself.

Matthews’ mother was supposed to pick him up from his father Saturday night on Brighton Trail in Clayton County. The boy’s father, Dwayne Flemings, reportedly refused to return the boy to the mom, and sped away in his car.

The two were last seen in Flemings’ 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse with the Georgia tag BLU4315.

Matthews is 4 feet 7 inches and about 100 pounds.

If you know of Matthews’ potential whereabouts, contact the Clayton County Police Department 770-477-3550.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

