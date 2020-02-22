AMBER Alert issued for 6-month-old N.C. boy; mother arrested

News

by: WBTV

Posted: / Updated:

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-month-old baby boy missing from the Mecklenburg County area, near Charlotte.

The Matthews Police Department said 6-month-old Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson and his mother, 30-year-old Tamara Jernel Brown, have been missing from the Gander Cove Lane area of Matthews since about 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

Police reported Tamara Brown was arrested near Galleria Boulevard on Friday night for common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official.

Prior to her arrest, police say she may be suffering from a mental health disability and was last seen walking in Uptown Charlotte around noon Friday.

Police say Chi-Liam Brown-Erickson was not with his mother when they arrested her Friday night at about 10:00 p.m.

They do not know where the infant may be. Matthews Police say an Amber Alert has been issued for the child.

If you know where Chi-Liam Brown-Erickson is, you’re asked to call 911 or the Matthews Police Department immediately.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day"

Low temps have people seeking warmth inside businesses, cold weather shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low temps have people seeking warmth inside businesses, cold weather shelters"

Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US"

Medical marijuana dispensaries broken into in Clearwater, one at 4:20 a.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical marijuana dispensaries broken into in Clearwater, one at 4:20 a.m."

Security footage shows medical marijuana dispensary break-in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security footage shows medical marijuana dispensary break-in"

Coronavirus Concerns: University of Tampa cancels study abroad trip to China

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Concerns: University of Tampa cancels study abroad trip to China"

How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits"

Detectives: Gunman killed FHP trooper on I-95 without warning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Detectives: Gunman killed FHP trooper on I-95 without warning"

Weather for Friday, Feb. 22 night and into Saturday, Feb. 22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather for Friday, Feb. 22 night and into Saturday, Feb. 22"

Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training"

Father shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father shot and killed"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss