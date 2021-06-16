AMBER Alert issued for 5-year-old girl from Tennessee

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert Wednesday morning for a five-year-old girl reported missing from Rogersville in Hawkins County.

The TBI initially issued an Endangered Child Alert Tuesday night for Summer Moon-Utah Wells, but said because of “new information and growing concern,” the agency chose to upgrade that to an AMBER Alert.

Summer was reportedly last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community hours prior to the initial alert.

Summer Wells (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Crews searched the area of Ben Hill Road Tuesday night for any sign of Summer, but suspended the search until daylight on Wednesday due to dangerous terrain.

Summer was last seen wearing a pink shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.