Amber Alert issued for 3 missing Virginia children

by: Sloan Champney and Colleen Guerry

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An Amber Alert has been issued for three children out of Roanoke County.

According to the Amber Alert, 6-year-old Cameron Allison, 6-year-old Emma Allison, and 21-month-old Colin Allison were last seen at 5153 North Lakes Drive in Roanoke County.

Virginia State Police say the abduction took place around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21. It is not known what they were last wearing.

  • Cameron Allison
  • Emma Allison
  • Colin Allison
(Photos: Courtesy Roanoke County Police Department)

The children are believed to have been abducted by their parents — John Varion Allison and Ruby Marie Allison — and are believed to be in extreme danger, according to police. The department says the parents are facing three counts of abduction.

  • John Allison
  • Ruby Allison
(Photos: Courtesy Roanoke County Police Department)

Police say Roanoke County Social Services was attempting to serve a Court ordered child removal for the children, but John Allison refused to share their location or allow CPS access to the children. After further investigation, it is now believed the parents may have taken the children outside of Virginia, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Police say they may be traveling in either a 2006 maroon four-door Cadillac with Virginia tags VMN-8238 or in a 1999 maroon Chevrolet Suburban with Virginia tags VVU-3796.

Anyone with any information on their disappearance, contact Roanoke County Police Department at (540) 777-8799, or call Virginia State Police at (800) 822-4453.

