Amber Alert canceled for missing Georgia children

Photos courtesy of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Twitter page

UPDATE: The Amber Alert for the Gentry family has officially been canceled, according to Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WFLA) — Authorities out of Camden County, Georgia are asking the public to be on the lookout for three children believed to be in “extreme danger.”

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Marshall Aaron Gentry, a 26-year-old white male, abducted three children on Wednesday.

The four were last seen in St. Mary’s, Georgia which is just north of the Florida border in a black 2019 Toyota Tundra, with Georgia license plate #RTQ7135

Their direction of travel is unknown.

The three children involved in this case are:

  • Autumn Leann Gentry who is a white, five-year-old girl
  • Meadow Lin Gentry who is a white, six-year-old girl
  • Cole Arron Gentry who is a white, three-year-old boy.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the three children you are asked to call 911. The public can also provide information to the Georgia Bureau of InvestigationsI tip-line at 1-800-597-TIPS.

