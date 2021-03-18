Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Georgia girl inside stolen vehicle

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: DeKalb County Police)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Amber Alert was issued Thursday morning for a toddler who was kidnapped during a vehicle theft in Georgia.

The DeKalb County Police Department said they were looking for 1-year-old Royalty Grisby after she was taken along with a Nissan SUV in Stone Mountain.

Police said the driver of the Nissan was trying to deliver food when the suspects took off with the vehicle, a maroon 2010 Nissan Armada with Georgia tag number RWW474.

Anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts or the vehicle is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss