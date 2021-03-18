Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Georgia girl inside stolen vehicle

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Amber Alert was issued Thursday morning for a toddler who was kidnapped during a vehicle theft in Georgia.

The DeKalb County Police Department said they were looking for 1-year-old Royalty Grisby after she was taken along with a Nissan SUV in Stone Mountain.

Police said the driver of the Nissan was trying to deliver food when the suspects took off with the vehicle, a maroon 2010 Nissan Armada with Georgia tag number RWW474.

If you see Royalty or the vehicle, a maroon 2010 Nissan Armada with tag #RWW4748,⚠️PLEASE CALL 911!⚠️#WeAreDKPD #AmberAlert #Share (2/2) pic.twitter.com/CqZtRigV8v — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) March 18, 2021

Anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts or the vehicle is asked to call 911.