LIVONIA, MI (WFLA) — An AMBER Alert was issued after two twin babies were abducted Monday morning, according to authorities.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Matthew and Montana Bridges, both 14 days old, have been abducted by two women in Livonia, Michigan.

The children were last seen in a black Jeep Cherokee with chrome trim around the rear passenger windows.

Photos of the suspects (Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

According to the alert, the children may only be wearing a diaper.

Those with information on the children’s location are asked to call the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470 ext. 2 or call 911.