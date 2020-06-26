AMBER Alert issued after Tennessee baby ‘forcibly taken’ from home

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert early Friday morning for a nine-month-old girl who investigators said was “forcibly taken” from Lawrenceburg.

According to investigators, Braelee Rayne Trapp was taken Thursday night around 7 p.m. by Tony Lynn Lanier, Sr., 44. The TBI said the two were believed to be traveling in a black Chevrolet Equinox with Arkansas license plate 430-Y2K.

Braelee Rayne Trapp and Tony Lynn Lanier (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Braelee has brown hair and green eyes and weighs approximately 18 pounds. She was last seen wearing a diaper.

Lanier is 6 feet tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark navy pants and a dark gray shirt with “Buckmaster” written on it and gray shoes. Lanier is wanted for aggravated kidnapping.

Anyone who spots the two is urged to call 911, 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 931-762-0450 immediately.

The TBI reported Lanier is known to Braelee’s family so it is not a “stranger” abduction case but the exact connection remains unclear to investigators. The TBI added there is no known direction of flight.