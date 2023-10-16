COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Amber Alert was issued Sunday evening for two girls who were abducted from Columbus, Georgia.

Kyle Horne, 11, and Kylann Harper, 4, were last seen at the Burger King on Veterans Parkway in north Columbus.

Police said they were leaving slightly before noon Sunday in a 2011 blue-gray Honda CRV with Georgia Tag “TGS7835.”

It is believed that the girls were being taken toward Ocilla, Georgia.

They are now believed to be in a 2004 Gold Lexus with a Georgia tag reading “SBZ8631.”

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Mikaela Harell is a suspect. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children also listed Kaila Spires as a possible suspect.

Mikaela Harris (Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Kaila Spires (Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Police said the two girls are believed to be in extreme danger. Anyone with information was asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4366 or 911.