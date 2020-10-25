AMBER Alert canceled for 2 girls found safe after 2 boys found dead in Kansas

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) — An AMBER Alert was canceled Saturday night after two boys were found dead in a Kansas home and two young girls were reported missing.
The two girls, Aven (3) and Nora Jackson (7), were found safe a few hours later and the suspect was taken into custody, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The suspect, Donny Jackson, was found near Erick, Oklahoma, according to authorities.
The Leavenworth Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a home in the 14900 block of Hillside Road. When deputies arrived they found an 11-year-old and 14-year-old boy dead and two young girls missing. MSHP tweeted “the suspect in the abduction and the incident is the father Donny Jackson.”
At this time, it is unknown if Jackson is the father of the two young males who were found dead.
The Arkansas State Police agreed to launch an Arkansas AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the abducted children.
Jackson was seen driving a black 2008 Honda Civic with KS plates 266MXB.
