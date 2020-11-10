Amazon warns of new Xbox delays before Christmas

(WFLA/NBC) – Amazon is warning some customers who pre-ordered the new Xbox Series X that they may not get it on time ahead of the Christmas holiday.
The new game console officially went on sale Tuesday.
Amazon says it expects to ship some of them in the coming weeks, as it gets more inventory.
It estimates the affected customers will receive their Xbox by Dec. 31, at the latest.
Amazon sent a similar warning in September to people who pre-ordered the PlayStation 5.
