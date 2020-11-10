Amazon warns of new Xbox delays before Christmas

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X (L, in black) and series S (R, in white) gaming consoles are seen on display during its worldwide release at an electronics store in Tokyo on November 10, 2020. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

(WFLA/NBC) – Amazon is warning some customers who pre-ordered the new Xbox Series X that they may not get it on time ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The new game console officially went on sale Tuesday.

Amazon says it expects to ship some of them in the coming weeks, as it gets more inventory.

It estimates the affected customers will receive their Xbox by Dec. 31, at the latest.

Amazon sent a similar warning in September to people who pre-ordered the PlayStation 5.

