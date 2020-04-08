Amazon to suspend delivery that competes with UPS, Fedex

1  of  2
(CNN) – According to the Wall Street Journal, Amazon is temporarily halting its third-party delivery service to focus on a spike in orders from its own customers.

The service, Amazon Shipping, competes directly with FedEx and UPS. It was only available in a few cities in the US which means a large number of Americans will not be affected.

It will be suspended starting in June.

This change does not affect any Amazon Prime packages or regular orders from the online retailer.

The e-commerce giant would like to hire 100,000 warehouse employees.

