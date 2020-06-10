Amazon to no longer give facial recognition technology to police

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said Wednesday, June 10, 2020, that it will pause police use of its facial recognition technology for a year. The Seattle-based company did not say why it was doing so, but protests after the death of George Floyd have focused attention on racial injustice in the U.S. and how police use technology to track people. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Amazon will no longer provide facial recognition technology to police.

The decision is set to last a year and is in response to concerns of systemic racism.

Amazon said it wants to give Congress time to “implement appropriate rules” for police use of facial recognition algorithms.

That technology has been shown to more frequently misidentify people of color.

Amazon currently partners with more than 1,300 law enforcement agencies through its Ring subsidiary.

That relationship gives police surveillance over communities through homeowner doorbell cameras.

Ring said last year it does not govern how police handle or store video evidence.

The company’s decision to stop allowing police to use its technology comes two days after IBM implemented a similar plan.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said on Instagram he is “happy to lose” customers who oppose Black Lives Matter.