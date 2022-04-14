TAMPA (NBC) – Amazon is adding a five percent fuel and inflation surcharge to fees for the first time.

The new fees, which take effect on April 28th, will apply to both apparel and non-apparel items. The fee surcharge applies only to fee rates paid by sellers that choose to use Amazon’s fulfillment services, which include storing, packing and shipping products.

The fee hike will apply to products ordered before the 28th but are shipped and delivered after that date.

Amazon said in its memo that the company has attempted to minimize the impact of inflation and has absorbed costs whenever possible, and only hiked fees to address permanent costs.