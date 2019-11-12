Breaking News
Human remains uncovered in Alabama during search for missing Florida girl

Amazon opening new grocery store in 2020

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Amazon Prime Now bags full of groceries are loaded for delivery by a part-time worker outside a Whole Foods store, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Cincinnati. Amazon, which owns Whole Foods, plans to roll out two-hour delivery at the organic grocer this year to those who pay for Amazon’s $99-a-year Prime membership. Amazon.com Inc. said deliveries started Thursday in Austin, Texas; Cincinnati; Dallas; and Virginia Beach, Va. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(CNN) – Amazon plans to open a new grocery store next year in Los Angeles, USA Today reported.

An Amazon spokesperson did not reveal many details, but said the store will not be a Whole Foods, which Amazon bought in 2017.

Amazon didn’t reveal the name or whether the new store will be part of a chain.

The company is also not giving details on pricing—or the products the California store will carry.

The news comes about eight months after the Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon was negotiating to open supermarkets in multiple cities.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss