Amazon opening new grocery store in 2020

(CNN) – Amazon plans to open a new grocery store next year in Los Angeles, USA Today reported.

An Amazon spokesperson did not reveal many details, but said the store will not be a Whole Foods, which Amazon bought in 2017.

Amazon didn’t reveal the name or whether the new store will be part of a chain.

The company is also not giving details on pricing—or the products the California store will carry.

The news comes about eight months after the Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon was negotiating to open supermarkets in multiple cities.

