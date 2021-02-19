Amazon offers Prime discounts for EBT and Medicaid cardholders

BATON ROUGE, La. (BR Proud) — Low-income individuals and families can save $7 on monthly memberships to Amazon’s two-day shipping service. The discount results in an end cost of $5.99 per month.

Anyone with an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card due to a government assisted program, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program, can sign up for Amazon’s Prime discount. Medicaid recipients are also eligible.

As an Amazon Prime member, the first 30-days are free including free two-day shipping on 100 million items and discounts on diapers and baby food.

A Prime membership also provides access to thousands of movies, TV shows and music to stream online or download, plus unlimited access to over a thousand top Kindle books and more.

After the 30 day trial ends, customers must verify their account with a valid EBT or Medicaid card in order to access the discount of $5.99 per month.