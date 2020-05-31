Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Amazon limiting deliveries due to protests

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Amazon is scaling back deliveries and changing routes in areas that have been seeing violent protests.

The company tells Bloomberg the temporary safety measures are for cities like Los Angeles and Chicago.

According to the news service, Amazon quickly recalled some of its drivers in those cities Saturday night.

MORE TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss