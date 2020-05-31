Amazon limiting deliveries due to protests

TAMPA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Amazon is scaling back deliveries and changing routes in areas that have been seeing violent protests.
The company tells Bloomberg the temporary safety measures are for cities like Los Angeles and Chicago.
According to the news service, Amazon quickly recalled some of its drivers in those cities Saturday night.
