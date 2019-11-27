LIVE NOW /
Amazon announces some Cyber Monday deals

News

by: KRON Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Black Friday may be on your mind right now, but it’s never too early to plan ahead!

Amazon has released a preview of some of their hottest Cyber Monday deals, some of which will be live starting Thanksgiving Day.

Amazon is putting Alexa in the spotlight this year, previewing some sales that can only be acquired using an Alexa voice device to shop, according to BestBlackFriday.com.

Here are some of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals:

You can also take a look at the best Black Friday deals by clicking here.

