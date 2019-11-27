Amazon announces some Cyber Monday deals

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Black Friday may be on your mind right now, but it’s never too early to plan ahead!
Amazon has released a preview of some of their hottest Cyber Monday deals, some of which will be live starting Thanksgiving Day.
Amazon is putting Alexa in the spotlight this year, previewing some sales that can only be acquired using an Alexa voice device to shop, according to BestBlackFriday.com.
Here are some of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals:
- Echo Dot – $22.00
- All-new Echo Show 8 – $79.99
- Echo Show (2nd gen) – $149.99
- Echo Show 5 – $49.99
- All-new Echo, including the limited (RED) edition of the all-new Echo – $59.99
- Echo Auto – $29.99
- Echo Dot – Free with select Fire TV Edition Smart TVs
- Insignia 32″ Fire TV Edition Smart TV – $99.99
- All-new Fire TV Cube – $89.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote – $24.99
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote – $19.99
- Get a Ring Alarm 5-piece set + Echo Dot – $139.00
- Get a Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Show 5 -$139.00
