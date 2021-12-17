Alleged ‘shopping cart killer’ murdered 4, including pregnant woman, after meeting them online, police say

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police said there is “melting evidence” that the alleged “shopping cart killer”, Anthony Robinson, is in custody.

Charges are pending for Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C. for the killing of four individuals, including a pregnant woman. He was arrested with video evidence and cell phone records obtained by police.

Robinson met his victims on dating sites and took them to motels, according to police. That is when he used blunt force trauma to kill them.

Police said they have video evidence of Robinson transporting his victims to their final resting place in a shopping cart.

The shopping cart pictured above was located in an isolated wooded area near where human remains were found on Wednesday in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County. Courtesy: Fairfax County Police Department.

Two victims have been positively identified as Elizabeth Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg and Tonita Lorice Smith, 34, of Charlottesville. They were found in a commercial lot in Harrisonburg.

Charlottesville and Harrisonburg Police Departments worked individually but made a connection.

A third victim was tentatively identified as Cheyenne Brown, 29. Family tentatively identified Brown by a tattoo.

Brown may have been potentially four months pregnant, and police are discussing potential charges with the state of Virginia regarding the second victim.

Video evidence shows Brown and Robinson together in D.C. at the same metro stop. She went missing in November.

The fourth victim’s identity is unknown at this time. Police have leads for the identity of the fourth body found, with an autopsy on the way Friday.

Robinson has lived in New York, Prince George’s County and D.C. He had no previous criminal history, according to FCPD chief.

Harrisonburg, Charlottesville, and Fairfax County Police Departments worked together leading up to the arrest. Police believe this is a multijurisdictional case that will take them out of Virginia.