‘All people’ should avoid travel on cruise ships, CDC warns

(NBC/WFLA) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reversed course when it comes to cruise ship travel.
It now says don’t do it.
The agency has upgraded the risk of cruise travel to a Level Four, its highest risk level for contracting COVID-19. The warning also includes river cruises and international cruises.
But if you’re determined to set sail, the CDC recommends getting tested three to five days after your trip. And even if you test negative, you should stay home for a full week.
If you don’t get tested, the CDC says it’s safest to stay home for 14 days after you travel.
The advisory comes nearly one month after the CDC lifted its cruise ban.
However, many major cruise lines have canceled trips until 2021.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Second stimulus checks: Biden, Democrats push GOP for more virus relief
- Man leaves $3,000 tip for a single beer as restaurant closes for virus
- Gasparilla postponed: Organizers move Tampa’s pirate festivities to April due to coronavirus
- Getting tested for COVID-19 before Thanksgiving in Tampa Bay
- White House Christmas Tree arrival, presidential turkeys kick off holiday traditions in DC