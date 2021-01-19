ALDI to pay employees who get COVID-19 vaccine

EDGEWOOD, MD – DECEMBER 28: An Aldi discount grocery store stands on December 28, 2017 in Edgewood, Maryland. Aldi, which has approximtely 1,700 stores across the USA, will receive fresh competition from its also German rival Lidl, which is launching its first US stores this year on the East Coast. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – ALDI has now joined a list of growing businesses offering incentives for employees getting a COVID-19 vaccine, saying it would give up to four hours of pay to those who choose to receive inoculations.

The retailer said it would cover costs associated with vaccine administration and implement on-site vaccination clinics at its warehouse and office locations.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, our entire ALDI team has worked to keep stores safe and stocked, and serve communities without interruption,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI U.S. “Providing accommodations so employees can receive this critical vaccine is one more way we can support them and eliminate the need to choose between earning their wages and protecting their well-being.

Other retailers who have followed suit include Dollar General as well as Instacart and Trader Joe’s.

Not every company is offering incentives. Delivery app DoorDash, another big platform for gig workers, said it has asked the CDC and governors to prioritize delivery workers in vaccine distribution. But it doesn’t plan perks for workers who get vaccinated.

Target Corp. also plans no incentives, but said it will make the vaccine free and accessible to its 350,000 employees. Target said 1,700 of its stores have a CVS pharmacy on site that will offer the vaccine to staff when it’s available.

Albertsons, a grocery chain with 2,250 U.S. stores and 300,000 employees, also isn’t doling out financial incentives. Like DoorDash, it’s asking state and local authorities to make sure its workers get priority for the vaccine.