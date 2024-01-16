Related video: Aldi to acquire Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket locations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Aldi shoppers will no longer be able to purchase plastic shopping bags at more than 2,300 stores across the United States.

The German-based supermarket chain announced last week that the company has become the first major U.S. retailer to eliminate plastic shopping bags.

“This will save over 4,400 tons (nearly nine million pounds) of plastic from circulation each year. That’s equivalent to 20 Lady Liberty statues!” Aldi’s CEO Jason Hart said in a news release.

Shoppers will need to bring their reusable bags or purchase a reusable bag at the checkout.

The supermarket chain said its goal was to remove all plastic shopping bags from its stores by the end of 2023.

Aldi also announced that it will switch to environmentally friendly refrigerants before the end of 2035.

“As one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, we take our responsibility to lead the industry in

sustainability seriously, so our customers don’t have to choose between shopping responsibly and saving money,” Hart said. “Eliminating plastic shopping bags from our stores and transitioning to environmentally friendly refrigerant systems not only help us protect the environment, but they also help reduce costs which we then pass on to our customers. These

decisions help our customers feel good about shopping at ALDI and our employees feel proud to work here.”