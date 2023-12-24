DORA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman with two uteri and two cervixes has given birth to two babies after carrying one of them in each uterus.

Kelsey Hatcher of Dora, about 28 miles (45.06 kilometers) northwest of Birmingham, gave birth to two girls on Wednesday and Thursday after a combined 20 hours of labor.

“Everybody was cheering, everybody was excited,” Hatcher told NBC affiliate WVTM.

Hatcher was diagnosed with a double uterus, also called uterus didelphys, when she was 17. The rare congenital condition occurs in 0.3% of women, according to a report published by the University of Alabama at Birmingham. There is an “estimated one-in-a-million chance” of carrying a baby in both uteri, also known as a dicavitary pregnancy, the report says.

“Everybody got super emotional when Roxy was born because it was like we did it like we successfully did this,” Hatcher said. “Lots of tears, lots of clapping. It was it was fun. But then the reality hit that, okay, well, we have another one we’ve got to take care of, too.”

The older child, Roxi, was born on Tuesday, and Rebel arrived on Wednesday. Hatcher told WVTM-TV that both she and the newborns are healthy. Her husband, Caleb, was with her in the hospital, she said.

“She had a vaginal delivery with her first baby that came from the right uterus and had a C-section for the baby that came from the left uterus,” Hatcher’s OBGYN said.

“That was our first moment of just us four together,” Hatcher said. “And really getting to breathe that in and be in the moment and look at the girls together.”