Alabama wakes up to find gator in pool

MOBILE, Ala. (WFLA/CNN Newsource) – An Alabama man is saying “see you later, alligator” after he woke up and found one in his swimming pool in Mobile.

“I took my glasses off and looked around and made sure I was seeing what I thought I was seeing, and I was,” said homeowner Steven Mculland.

“I am flabbergast. [If] you own an alligator, and [you’re] missing one, [he’s] in the backyard in my pool. Come get it. Thank you.”

The gator was likely just taking a dip to cool off.

“I been looking around seeing how he got in there and there’s nothing so he must’ve climbed in,” said Mculland.

The homeowner said he’s going to look twice the next time he gets in to his pool.

