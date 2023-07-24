HOOVER, Ala. (WFLA) — Police in Hoover, Alabama, will provide an update to the investigation into the disappearance of Carlee Russell on Monday.

According to a post on the Hoover Police Department Facebook page, police will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. EDT. This will be the first major update since officials cast doubt on Russell’s kidnapping claims during a news conference last Wednesday.

Russell abruptly disappeared after calling 911 to report a toddler walking along the interstate. After returning home two days later, Russell told investigators she was kidnapped by a man and forced into the trailer of a semi-truck. She claimed she was held at a home where a woman fed her crackers, according to Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis.

Derzis cast doubt her story during a news conference last week, saying detectives were still investigating the incident, but were “unable to verify most of Carlee’s initial statement.” Police said there was no evidence of a toddler walking on the interstate.

Russell’s search history reportedly included questions about Amber Alerts and a bus ticket to Nashville, Tennessee, departing the day she disappeared, according to Deriz. Her alleged search history also included an inquiry about the movie Taken, which is about a woman’s abduction.

“I do think it’s highly unusual the day that someone gets kidnapped that seven or eight hours before that they’re searching the internet, Googling the movie ‘Taken’ about an abduction,” Derzis said. “I find that very, very strange.”

She has not talked to investigators a second time, according to the Associated Press. Her family told police she was not ready to talk again due to being traumatized by the incident.

“As you can see, there are many questions left to be answered, but only Carlee can provide those answers,” Deriz said, according to the Associated Press. “We want to know the truth.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.