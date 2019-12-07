Alabama police officer killed in drug-related shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that involved a Huntsville police officer on Levert Street in Huntsville.

Emergency crews took an officer to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. Chief Mark McMurray confirmed that the officer died at the hospital.

Officer Michael Johnson said the officer is a 20-year veteran of the force and a STAC officer. They are not releasing the officer’s identity at this time.

Authorities say the shooting stemmed from a drug-related investigation being conducted by STAC agents.

Police say the officer was injured outside of the area protected by his bulletproof vest.

Authorities have a suspect in custody. Police say he was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Charges have not been filed yet, police say those will come at a later time.

Friday’s shooting happened just eight days after Huntsville police said a man shot at a police officer at Triana Boulevard and Westmill Drive. That man, Troy Lynn Lewis, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Huntsville Police Officer Jason Moore was injured in a shooting in 2014 while responding to a domestic disturbance. The shooter, William Arthur Stogner Jr., was shot and killed by police.

A Huntsville police officer was shot and killed in 2007, when Kenneth Shipp shot and killed Officer Eric Freeman. Shipp is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at Holman Prison in Atmore.

Huntsville Police Officer Daniel Golden was killed in 2005 by Benito Albarran. Albarran was sentenced to death and committed suicide in his death row prison cell in 2015.