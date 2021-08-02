Alabama mother arrested after whipping child with cellphone cord, police say

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama woman is facing a child abuse charge after allegedly beating her child with a cellphone cord, according to the Enterprise Police Department.

Saturday, officers were called to the intersection of Geneva Highway and Bellwood Road on a disturbance call, where they found that a 14-year-old was hit multiple times with a cell phone charging cord by their mother.

The teenager suffered welts and bruising to their left side.

Officers arrested and charged Latisha Nicole Holmes, 34, of Enterprise with willful abuse of a child under 18. She was later booked in the Coffee County Jail.