Alabama man with Down Syndrome brought on permanently by UPS, inspires scholarship fund

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (NBC) – A young Alabama man proved his abilities far outweigh his disability.

22-year-old Jake Pratt has down syndrome. But that didn’t stop him from picking up some part-time work at UPS last Christmas.

The gig has now become permanent and Pratt is officially an off loader at a UPS warehouse.

Pratt’s coworkers say they’ve never seen him quit — he works hard and can get the job done quickly.

They say he sends the message — be resilient, try hard, do your best.

“The kids can go to college and they can get their own apartments and get their own jobs one day- they can do anything- they can do anything,” Pratt said.

Pratt works at a local golf course from six to 11 before taking a quick break and working the evening shift at UPS.

In addition to his new role, Pratt, a 2020 graduate of Clemson University’s LIFE program, has inspired UPS to make a $25,000 donation to the nonprofit organization Down Syndrome of Alabama.

That donation will go towards establishing the Jake Pratt Fund for scholarships for individuals with Down syndrome who want to pursue further education.