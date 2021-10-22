Alabama lifeguards help 95-year-old woman down to beach for whole week

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A 95-year-old woman visiting Orange Beach, Alabama, wished to dip her toes in the sand, and the local lifeguards were more than happy to help.

Orange Beach Surf Rescue posted to Facebook on Monday about Ms. Dottie Schneider. The post says Schneider recently visited Orange Beach and hoped to enjoy the beach but was unable to walk through the sand on her own.

So every day for one week, the lifeguards would meet Ms. Dottie and her family to help assist her down to her beach chairs, then at day’s end escort her back to the condo.

The family thanked Orange Beach Surf Rescue in return with a fridge full of food at the end of the week, the group said.

