Alabama family makes epic Halloween costume for son with cerebral palsy

National

by: Jessica Taloney, WKRG

Posted: / Updated:

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) When Brantley Finch goes trick-or-treating this Halloween, he will be sporting an epic costume.

Brantley, who is almost two, has cerebral palsy. His wheelchair has been made into a duck boat with feathered friends nearby.

Brantley’s grandfather, Michael Finch, shared video of Brantley in his costume with News 5 in Mobile, Alabama.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss