AHLA launches safety guidelines for hotels

(CNN) – The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the “American Hotel and Lodging Association” to release new guidelines for hotel cleaning and safety standards.

The initiative focuses on enhancing hotel cleaning practices, social interactions, and workplace routines.

The guidelines center on employee and guest health employee responsibilities, cleaning and physical distancing.

The group recommends frequent cleaning and disinfecting of public spaces, button panels in guest elevators and other “high touch” areas.

Other guidelines include limiting buffet service, providing sneeze screens, and “no-contact” room service.

