Breaking News
Reopening Florida: What is Phase 1 & when does it start?

AHLA launches safety guidelines for hotels

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the “American Hotel and Lodging Association” to release new guidelines for hotel cleaning and safety standards.

The initiative focuses on enhancing hotel cleaning practices, social interactions, and workplace routines.

The guidelines center on employee and guest health employee responsibilities, cleaning and physical distancing.

The group recommends frequent cleaning and disinfecting of public spaces, button panels in guest elevators and other “high touch” areas.

Other guidelines include limiting buffet service, providing sneeze screens, and “no-contact” room service.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss