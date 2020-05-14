Aggressive swarm of bees kills three dogs in Arizona

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

(NBC) – An aggressive swarm of bees killed three dogs in Arizona on Wednesday, fire officials said.

The Tucson Fire Department initially reported that four dogs were killed.

The department said it responded to the incident east of the city shortly before 3 p.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the attack occurred or who owned the dogs. One of the animals died as emergency crews used a foam to kill the insects, the department tweeted.

