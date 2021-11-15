Agency report critical of slain cop sparks outrage

CHICAGO (AP) — A police review agency is being harshly criticized for recommending that a Chicago police officer who was later fatally shot during a traffic stop be suspended for her role in a botched raid of a woman’s home in 2019.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, members of the City Council and others say the Civilian Office of Police Accountability should have redacted the name of Officer Ella French.

The agency issued its report months before French was killed in August and made it public this week.

A spokesman says the agency was bound by a city ordinance to include the names of all the officers recommended for suspension or firing.

